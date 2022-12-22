Multiplication Puzzle

od Michael Terry
drey.app
ZainstalujDarowizna
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

Zmiany w wersji 12.0

około miesiąc temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~143 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania55 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1865
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
Zgłoś błądhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

Inne aplikacje stworzone przez Michael Terry

Déjà Dup Backups

Protect yourself from data loss

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

Uruchomienie

flatpak run app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle
Tagi:
mpuz