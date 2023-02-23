Elastic

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Zmiany w wersji 0.1.3

3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~541 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania158 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje2921
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Zgłoś błądhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Uruchomienie

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Tagi:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring