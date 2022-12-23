Dialect

od The Dialect Authors
drey.app
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Zmiany w wersji 2.1.1

8 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~4 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania1 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje90 303
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

Uruchomienie

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
Tagi:
translatetranslation