BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
Zmiany w wersji 1.12.2.1
2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~59 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania22 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje9232
LicencjaApache License 2.0
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji