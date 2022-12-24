Mixer

door Allie Law
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

Change the volume of apps

A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.

  • Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
  • Individually change each audio source's values

Wijzigingen in versie 0.1.3

bijna 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~98 MB
Download­grootte21 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties9.269
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer
Hulphttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.childishgiant.mixer
Tags:
audiosound