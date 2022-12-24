Mandelbulber2

Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Features:

Wijzigingen in versie 2.29

3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~154 MB
Download­grootte115 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties15.138
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://mandelbulber.com/
Hulphttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2