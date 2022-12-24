Darkbar
door Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.
It allows the following settings for each application:
- None: Let the application decide
- Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
- Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
- Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant
Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.1
ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~1 MB
Downloadgrootte367 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties3.995
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
