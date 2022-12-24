Darkbar

Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.1

ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~1 MB
Download­grootte367 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties3.995
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Helpen met vertalenhttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
customizationtitlebar