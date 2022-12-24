Cipher

door Shubham Arora
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

Wijzigingen in versie 2.5.0

meer dan 3 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~97 MB
Download­grootte20 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties6.336
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
Hulphttps://shubhamarora.in
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
Tags:
ciphercryptcryptography