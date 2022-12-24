Cipher
door Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
Wijzigingen in versie 2.5.0
meer dan 3 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~97 MB
Downloadgrootte20 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties6.336
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Andere apps door Shubham Arora
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren