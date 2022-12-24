Sequeler

door Alessandro Castellani
InstallerenDoneren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Wijzigingen in versie 0.8.2

bijna 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~153 MB
Download­grootte41 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties27.082
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Hulphttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Helpen met vertalenhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
Tags:
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql