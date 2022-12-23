ParaPara

door Tanaka Takayuki
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

Wijzigingen in versie 3.2.8

ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~3 MB
Download­grootte600 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.440
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Hulphttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Helpen met vertalenhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
Tags:
imagepictureviewer