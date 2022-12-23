ParaPara
door Tanaka Takayuki
An image viewer without library
An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.
Wijzigingen in versie 3.2.8
ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~3 MB
Downloadgrootte600 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.440
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
