ScanTailor Advanced

Installeren
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:

  • page splitting,
  • deskewing,
  • adding/removing borders,
  • selecting content
  • ... and others.

You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.

The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.

Wijzigingen in versie v1.0.16

bijna 5 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~9 MB
Download­grootte4 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties8.319
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced