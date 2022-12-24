ScanTailor Advanced
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages
ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:
- page splitting,
- deskewing,
- adding/removing borders,
- selecting content
- ... and others.
You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.
The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.
Wijzigingen in versie v1.0.16
bijna 5 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~9 MB
Downloadgrootte4 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties8.319
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren