Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Wijzigingen in versie 1.7.3

2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~240 MB
Download­grootte96 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties3.524
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper