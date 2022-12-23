Forklift

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.0

meer dan 3 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~14 MB
Download­grootte5 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties12.619
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift