teams-for-linux
door Ismael Martinez
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron.
It uses the Web App and wraps it as a standalone application using Electron.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.1.6
8 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~239 MB
Downloadgrootte97 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties272.393
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
