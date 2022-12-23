Spedread
door Naqua Darazaki
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
Read like a speedrunner!
This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.
Wijzigingen in versie 2.4.2
17 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~155 KB
Downloadgrootte42 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.155
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren