Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!

This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.

Wijzigingen in versie 2.4.2

17 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~155 KB
Download­grootte42 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.155
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

flatpak install flathub com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.Darazaki.Spedread
