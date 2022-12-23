Mindustry

door Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Wijzigingen in versie 145.1

4 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~256 MB
Download­grootte134 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties29.901
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Contacthttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Hulphttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

