Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.
DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.
Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.
2D+t and 3D+t animations.
DICOM metadata viewer.
Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.9.1
26 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~33 MB
Downloadgrootte10 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties6.487
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
