File Shredder

door Alan Beveridge
@ADBeveridge op GitHub
Securely delete your files

File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.3.1

8 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~637 KB
Download­grootte250 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties21.860
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider
Helpen met vertalenhttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider/tree/develop/po
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

flatpak install flathub com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

flatpak run com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider