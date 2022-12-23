Postman
door Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Wijzigingen in versie 10.15.0
7 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~185 MB
Downloadgrootte182 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties499.400
LicentiePropriëtair
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren