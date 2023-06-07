Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Wijzigingen in versie 6.1.0
2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~228 MB
Downloadgrootte228 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties0
LicentiePropriëtair