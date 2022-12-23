Frogatto & Friends

  • Scherm­afdruk

An old-school 2D platform game

An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!

meer dan 10 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~266 MB
Download­grootte236 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties6.643
Licentiezlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
Project­websitehttps://frogatto.com/
Contacthttps://frogatto.com/contact/
Helpen met vertalenhttps://www.transifex.com/frogatto/frogatto/
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/frogatto/frogatto/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frogatto.Frogatto

flatpak install flathub com.frogatto.Frogatto

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.frogatto.Frogatto