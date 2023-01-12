Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

door FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

Wijzigingen in versie 2.10.0

5 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~27 MB
Download­grootte11 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties14.571
LicentieApache License 2.0
Project­websitehttps://www.freerdp.com/
Contacthttps://www.freerdp.com/
Hulphttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Veelgestelde vragenhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

