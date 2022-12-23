Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.0.1

meer dan 4 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~2 MB
Download­grootte1 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties9.522
LicentieAGPL-3.0+
Project­websitehttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport