FlashPrint
door Flashforge
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.
Wijzigingen in versie 5.6.0
4 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~39 MB
Downloadgrootte28 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties10.441
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren