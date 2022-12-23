FlashPrint

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Wijzigingen in versie 5.6.0

4 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~39 MB
Download­grootte28 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties10.441
Licentiehttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Project­websitehttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Handmatige installatie

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer