Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Wijzigingen in versie 0.3.0

4 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~2 MB
Download­grootte514 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties6.860
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Handmatige installatie

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
