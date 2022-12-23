Parlera

A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.2.0

meer dan 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~59 MB
Download­grootte23 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties768
LicentieGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera