Photo Editor

door Endless
endlessm.com
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos

Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!

Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.2

bijna 5 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~270 MB
Download­grootte110 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties42.814
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://endlessos.org/
Helpen met vertalenhttps://www.transifex.com/endless-os/eos-photos/
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos/issues
Broncodehttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessm.photos

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.endlessm.photos

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.endlessm.photos