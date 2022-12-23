Vakt-i Salah
door Emin Fedar
a Cross-Platform Prayer Times application
a Cross-Platform Prayer Times application. It uses Turkey's Diyanet İşleri Başkanlığı (Presidency of Religious Affairs)'s prayer times
Wijzigingen in versie 1.4.6
meer dan 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~184 KB
Downloadgrootte121 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.394
LicentieGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
