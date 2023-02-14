Dave Gnukem
door David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.3
7 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~25 MB
Downloadgrootte20 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.639
LicentieMIT License
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren