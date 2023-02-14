Dave Gnukem

door David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.3

7 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~25 MB
Download­grootte20 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.639
LicentieMIT License
Project­websitehttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Veelgestelde vragenhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
Tags:
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro