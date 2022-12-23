DIY Layout Creator
door Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.
In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.
DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.
Wijzigingen in versie 4.37.0
ongeveer 2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~370 MB
Downloadgrootte140 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties20.889
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren
Uitvoeren
