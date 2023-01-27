fwbackups

A feature-rich, user-friendly backup program

Wijzigingen in versie 1.43.8-rc1

5 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~14 MB
Download­grootte5 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.940
LicentieGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://diffingo.com/oss/fwbackups/
Helpen met vertalenhttps://github.com/stewartadam/fwbackups/tree/master/po
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/stewartadam/fwbackups/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.diffingo.fwbackups

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.diffingo.fwbackups

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.diffingo.fwbackups
