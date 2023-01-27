fwbackups
door Stewart Adam
A feature-rich, user-friendly backup program
A feature-rich user backup program that allows you to backup your documents on a one-off or recurring scheduled basis.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.43.8-rc1
5 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~14 MB
Downloadgrootte5 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.940
LicentieGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
