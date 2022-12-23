syncBackup
door Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Wijzigingen in versie 2.0.1
ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~4 MB
Downloadgrootte516 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties6.361
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Andere apps door Darhon Software
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren