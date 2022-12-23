syncBackup

Installeren
Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Wijzigingen in versie 2.0.1

ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~4 MB
Download­grootte516 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties6.361
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup