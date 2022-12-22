Dinonuggy's Journey
door CoEck Studios
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!
Wijzigingen in versie 0.70.2
ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~42 MB
Downloadgrootte21 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.101
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
