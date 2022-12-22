Dinonuggy's Journey

door CoEck Studios
A pixel art 2d platformer game.

A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!

Wijzigingen in versie 0.70.2

ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~42 MB
Download­grootte21 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.101
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://coeck-studios.com/dinonuggys-journey/
flatpak install flathub com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

flatpak run com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey