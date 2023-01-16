Chess Clock
door Clara Hobbs
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
Wijzigingen in versie 0.5.0
3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~146 KB
Downloadgrootte54 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.341
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Andere apps in de GNOME-groepMeer
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren