BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.1.3
5 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~9 MB
Downloadgrootte4 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties501
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren