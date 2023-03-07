BYOD

Installeren

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.1.3

5 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~9 MB
Download­grootte4 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties501
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://chowdsp.com/
Broncodehttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD