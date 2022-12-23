calibre

Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

calibre is the one stop solution to all your e-book needs.

You can use calibre to catalog your books, fetch metadata for them automatically, convert them from and to all the various e-book formats, send them to your e-book reader devices, read the books on your computer, edit the books in a dedicated e-book editor and even make them available over the network with the built-in Content server. You can also download news and periodicals in e-book format from over a thousand different news and magazine websites.

Wijzigingen in versie 6.21.0

10 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~442 MB
Download­grootte186 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties304.685
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://calibre-ebook.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.calibre_ebook.calibre

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.calibre_ebook.calibre

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.calibre_ebook.calibre