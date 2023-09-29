Flathub Logo

Buckets

door One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app

Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.

Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.71.1

4 maanden geleden
(Bouwpoging 3 maanden geleden)
  • Geen wijzigingslogboek beschikbaar

  • Propriëtair

    Deze app is niet in het openbaar ontwikkeld, dus alleen de ontwikkelaars weten hoe het werkt. Het kan onveilig zijn op manieren die moeilijk te detecteren zijn, en het kan zonder toezicht veranderen.
Geïnstalleerde grootte~215.02 MiB
Download­grootte75.02 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties979
