Brave Browser

door Brave Software
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.52.126

9 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~358 MB
Download­grootte157 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.001.656
LicentieMozilla Public License 2.0
Project­websitehttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.brave.Browser