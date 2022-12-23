Brave Browser
door Brave Software
The web browser from Brave
Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.
Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.52.126
9 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~358 MB
Downloadgrootte157 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.001.656
LicentieMozilla Public License 2.0
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren