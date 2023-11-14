Flathub Logo

Amiberry

door BlitterStudio
blitterstudio.com
An Amiga emulator for Linux

Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).

It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.

Wijzigingen in versie 5.6.5

  • Gemaakt door gemeenschap

    Deze app is in het openbaar ontwikkeld door een gemeenschap van vrijwilligers en vrijgegeven onder de GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
