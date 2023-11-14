Amiberry
door BlitterStudio
An Amiga emulator for Linux
Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).
It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.
Wijzigingen in versie 5.6.5
4 dagen geleden
(Bouwpoging 3 dagen geleden)
- Geen wijzigingslogboek beschikbaar
Geïnstalleerde grootte~33.48 MiB
Downloadgrootte11.28 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.588