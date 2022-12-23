adventure-editor

door Rafael García Moreno
Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor

The Bladecoder Adventure Engine is a set of tools to create interactive graphic adventures (classical point and click games).

Geïnstalleerde grootte~575 MB
Download­grootte450 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties5.602
LicentieApache License 2.0
Project­websitehttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Hulphttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Helpen met vertalenhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

flatpak install flathub com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

flatpak run com.bladecoder.adventure-editor
