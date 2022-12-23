Simple Diary

door Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Wijzigingen in versie v0.4.3

8 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~582 KB
Download­grootte194 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.660
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Tags:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal