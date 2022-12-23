Password Calculator
Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret
This app calculates strong passwords for each alias from your single secret. No need to remember dozens of passwords any longer and no need for a password manager!
Wijzigingen in versie 1.1
ongeveer 6 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~65 MB
Downloadgrootte23 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties3.030
Licentiezlib License
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren