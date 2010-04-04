Bitwig Studio
door Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
Wijzigingen in versie 4.4.10
3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~513 MB
Downloadgrootte312 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties57.431
LicentiePropriëtair
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren