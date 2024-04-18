Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

door Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Wijzigingen in versie 3.0.0

ongeveer 1 maand geleden
  • Geen wijzigings­logboek beschikbaar

  Gemaakt door gemeenschap

    Deze app is in het openbaar ontwikkeld door een gemeenschap van vrijwilligers en vrijgegeven onder de MIT License.
Geïnstalleerde grootte~269.25 MiB
Download­grootte108.95 MiB
Beschik­bare architecturenx86_64, aarch64
