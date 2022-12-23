Basemark GPU

door Basemark Oy
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.2.3

meer dan 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~2.63 GB
Download­grootte1.28 GB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties33.678
LicentiePropriëtair
Project­websitehttps://www.basemark.com/benchmarks/basemark-gpu/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.basemark.BasemarkGPU