ATLauncher

door The ATLauncher Team
atlauncher.com
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.

ATLauncher is a launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.

ATLauncher has a few nice features including:

  • Allows quick and easy install of modpacks, no more messing around trying to install mods
  • A range of different packs, and more being added all the time
  • Multiple instances. Install a pack as many times as you like without messing up a previous install
  • Multiple accounts allow you to login as different users from the one install
  • Private instances. This allows you to only install instances under your account so people can't mess up your worlds
  • 1 click backup of your saves
  • Easy server creation from within the Launcher
  • Install packs from CurseForge and FTB
  • Mod management for instances, including auto download and installation of mods, maps and resource packs from CurseForge and Modrinth
  • Support for both Mojang and Microsoft accounts
  • More features always being added

Below is the steps to run this flatpak in a custom directory

  1. Open Flatseal
  2. Select ATLauncher on the left
  3. Scroll down to "Filesystem", "Other files"
  4. Add a new entry via the icon with a "folder" and "plus" sign
  5. Input the path you want to let ATLauncher run in. IE `/home/name/Games/ATLauncher`
  6. Scroll down to "Environment", "Variables"
  7. Click the "plus" sign to add a new entry
  8. Write down an enviroment variable, IE `CUSTOM_DIR=/home/name/Games/ATLauncher`
  9. Run ATLauncher
  10. Notice that ATLauncher is now working using CUSTOM_DIR

Wijzigingen in versie 3.4.28.1

2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~206 MB
Download­grootte82 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties43.288
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://atlauncher.com/
Contacthttps://atlauncher.com/contact-us
Hulphttps://atl.pw/discord
Veelgestelde vragenhttps://atlauncher.com/help
Helpen met vertalenhttps://translate.atlauncher.com/
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/ATLauncher/ATLauncher/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.atlauncher.ATLauncher

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.atlauncher.ATLauncher

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.atlauncher.ATLauncher
Tags:
minecraftgame