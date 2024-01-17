Flathub Logo

ESO AddOn Manager

door arviceblot
Installeren

A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies

Wijzigingen in versie 0.4.7

2 dagen geleden
(ongeveer 2 uur geleden gebouwd)

  • Gemaakt door gemeenschap

    Deze app is in het openbaar ontwikkeld door een gemeenschap van vrijwilligers en vrijgegeven onder de MIT License.
    Betrokken raken
Geïnstalleerde grootte~23.64 MiB
Download­grootte9.5 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64, aarch64
Tags:
linuxflatpak