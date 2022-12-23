AnyDesk

door AnyDesk Software GmbH
Installeren

Connect to a computer remotely

AnyDesk ensures secure and reliable remote desktop connections for IT professionals and on-the-go individuals alike.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AnyDesk.

Wijzigingen in versie 6.2.1

8 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~49 MB
Download­grootte18 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties608.013
LicentiePropriëtair
Project­websitehttps://www.anydesk.com
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/flathub/com.anydesk.Anydesk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.anydesk.Anydesk

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.anydesk.Anydesk

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.anydesk.Anydesk