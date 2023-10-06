Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

door AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Wijzigingen in versie 4.0.0.202308171623

3 maanden geleden
(Bouwpoging 6 dagen geleden)
  • Geen wijzigingslogboek beschikbaar

  • Propriëtair

    Deze app is niet in het openbaar ontwikkeld, dus alleen de ontwikkelaars weten hoe het werkt. Het kan onveilig zijn op manieren die moeilijk te detecteren zijn, en het kan zonder toezicht veranderen.
Geïnstalleerde grootte~446.73 MiB
Download­grootte446.59 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties274
