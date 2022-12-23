Airtame
door Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Wijzigingen in versie 4.5.2
9 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~81 MB
Downloadgrootte75 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties5.738
LicentiePropriëtair
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren